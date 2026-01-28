Dartmoor Zoo has announced that visitors will be able to see its baby Amur leopard in her on-show habitat at the end of January.
Zeya, the cub, is one of only 15 Amur leopards born worldwide in 2025, making her birth a rare event. Visitors can see her for the first time on January 31. After vet checks and vaccinations, Zeya and her mother, Lena, will move to the zoo’s public habitat on January 26. The five-day adjustment period will allow the pair to acclimate to their new surroundings before public viewing begins.
Chief executive David Gibson commented: “Moving mum Lena and cub Zeya into the main Amur Leopard enclosure here at Dartmoor Zoo is a momentous occasion. Our keepers have had the privilege of watching this incredibly important young leopard grow up and explore the world around her over the last few months, but now our visitors will have the chance to share in this enjoyment and see how Zeya develops the skills and abilities she will need in years to come.
“We feel extremely proud to be able to play a small part in safeguarding the Amur Leopard for the future."
Amur leopards are the rarest big cats in the world, with only about 120 left in the wild. Their numbers have grown slowly in recent years due to stronger legal protections and better enforcement in the countries where they live.
While it is not possible to return these animals to the wild at this time, maintaining a healthy, growing population of Amur leopards in zoos worldwide is important for their recovery.The Amur Leopard is one of nine known leopard species and is adapted to cold weather. Its thick coat helps it stay active and hunt during harsh winters in Northeastern China and Southeastern Russia.
