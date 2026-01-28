Chief executive David Gibson commented: “Moving mum Lena and cub Zeya into the main Amur Leopard enclosure here at Dartmoor Zoo is a momentous occasion. Our keepers have had the privilege of watching this incredibly important young leopard grow up and explore the world around her over the last few months, but now our visitors will have the chance to share in this enjoyment and see how Zeya develops the skills and abilities she will need in years to come.