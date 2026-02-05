Tavistock Young Farmers are preparing to stage their spring dung run for two deserving charities.
People can sign up to receive dung delivered to their door by the young farmers, who collect dung from local farms.
The dung is popular with gardeners in the area, as they prepare their flower and veg beds ready to get started on this year’s gardening.
The closing date for orders to be placed is February 25. The dung will be delivered on Saturday, February 28 to households who sign up.
A bag of dung is priced at £3, four bags cost £10 and it is £80 for a bulk load.
Order by calling 07957 203726 or email [email protected]. You can also visit the club’s Facebook page ‘Tavistock YFC’.
Two charities being supported this year are The Mustard Tree Cancer Support Centre at Derriford Hospital and Yellow Wellies, a farm safety and mental health charity supporting farmers under 40.
