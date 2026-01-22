A Tavistock garage owner is hanging up his overalls and preparing to retire from the garage which has been in his family for three generations.
Paul Bishop has spent more than 35 years at the helm of Bishop & Turnbull in the garage set up by his grandad Fred with demob money from the RAF in 1944.
It was run by Paul’s dad Dennis for many years with Paul taking over on Dennis’s retirement in 1990.
Paul paid tribute to his dad, who died last year, and his mother Thelma, who played a big part in supporting the garage.
He also wants to thank his loyal staff and his former wife Beverley, who played a big part in the garage’s success.
It really is the end of an era as Paul has sold the garage to experienced mechanic Callum Rouse who runs a garage in Plymouth and lives in Tavistock.
The garage is being renamed Pixon Lane Garage and will continue to offer all the services carried out by Paul which have secured him such a loyal following.
The current staff, Andy Palmer and Alf Birch, are being kept on by the new owner.
Paul said: “It has been a huge decision to sell the business outside of the family, but my health and my age dictate that I do so. I need to thank the many many loyal customers and staff over the last 81 years to make the business the success that it is and I hope will continue to be.”
Bishop & Turnbull is one of the oldest family garages in Tavistock. In its first years, it was run jointly by Paul’s grandad Fred Bishop and Harry Turnbull, hence the name.
