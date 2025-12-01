Park home owners near Tavistock who are under threat of losing their properties because of a planning dispute say they have been “encouraged” by talks with Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA).
The 20 or so residents at Devon Oaks park are hoping the authority will consider a proposal which would allow them to stay in their caravan-style homes year round.
They are currently facing enforcement action from DNPA which could mean the homes being removed from the site because the necessary planning permission is not in place.
Owners, who are mostly pensioners, said they bought their homes in good faith after being told they could live in them for 11 months of the year. It turns out that the properties have holiday use consent only with maximum stays of 28 days over an eight-month period.
Having met with DNPA officers on Monday the Devon Oaks residents said talks were “constructive” . They hope that a solution can be found.
Chair of the residents’ group Chris Griffiths said they were the innocent third party as the landowner Barton Park Homes was responsible for the breach of planning permission.
He said their plan offered “a balanced outcome that avoids unnecessary displacement, homelessness and financial loss for residents.”
Devon Oaks was formerly a campsite with touring caravan and motorhome pitches and tent pitches and a number of static caravans. Over the last few years, after a change in ownership, the use of the site became more residential.
Park home owners say there are actually nine properties with full legal residential use which already “set a precedent” on the site.
Mr Griffiths said enforcement action would cause more harm than it prevents.
“We believe that a cooperative dialogue will lead to a solution that protects the national park, avoids harm to innocent residents and prevents years of litigation and cost to the taxpayer.
“We are encouraged that the enforcement team has now acknowledged the need to fully consider proportionality and real-world consequences – something that had not previously been reflected in the process.”
Dartmoor National Park Authority said the meeting on Monday was to explain the decision by its planning committee to take appropriate legal action to stop the land being used in an unauthorised way and a chance to advise residents on the options still available to them and to answer any questions.
“We advised residents that submitting a planning application to regularise site use remains an option to the landowner or to residents. As yet, no such application to regularise site use has been submitted. Any application would be subject to usual planning, consultation and decision-making processes.”
DNPA explained that since 2018 a number of planning applications, subsequent appeals and court hearings have highlighted the various breaches of condition and unauthorised developments that have and continue to take place at this site.
“During that period, the High Court and Court of Appeal ruled in favour of the authority and against the landowner,” it said.
“The responsibility for ensuring development complies with legislation and planning policy lies with the landowner. In this particular case, we’ve been working hard to address what is a complex legal and planning matter, and we’re doing it with sensitivity and compassion for the people who live there.”
