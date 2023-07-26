Following recent confusion regarding purchasing tickets when travelling on the Dartmoor Line, Great Western Railway has stressed that passengers should purchase a ticket before boarding, when and where possible.
This information was reiterated following comments from local residents who have travelled on the line recently, shared in the Okehampton Information Hub Facebook page, with one claiming a friend had been fined after being told she could no longer purchase a ticket on the train and another stating she was told by a staff member that it was only possible to purchase tickets on the train using card, not cash, contrary to GWR policy.
Okehampton station currently has a ticket machine which allows for tickets to be purchased and pre-paid tickets to be collected. This machine only accepts card and contactless payment — those carrying cash only can purchase tickets when on board. The machine does not offer the option to purchase group tickets, which can be purchased on the train.
When approached for comment enquiring whether passengers paying with a card who did not pre-purchase tickets on the platform but wished to do so when on the train would face a penalty fare, GWR — the sole operator on the line — responded: “Customers must buy a ticket before they board where they are able to do so, unless, for example the vending machine is not working. They need to buy a ticket at Okehampton because there is a ticket vending machine at the station. As it does not accept cash, customers who do not have a card are able to purchase a ticket on board with cash. If a customer does not do so and travels without a valid ticket they may be liable for a penalty fare.”
The rail operator stressed that passengers should pre-purchase tickets in every instance where possible, which can also be done prior to arrival at the station online or using the Great Western Railway app.
For more information on GWR’s penalty fare policy, visit: https://rb.gy/ugqao