Peace campaigners will continue their high-profile public vigils in support of Gaza, despite the current ceasefire.
Tavistock Peace Action Group (TPAG) staged its 100thf weekly 4pm-5pm Bedford Square vigils on Friday, October 10.
Despite the US-brokered ceasefire, TPAG will continue the Friday calls for a ceasefire, by a loose alliance of members and other locals.
The centenary marked the second anniversary of the Hamas terror attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which sparked Israel’s own invasion of Gaza.
However, TPAG formally agreed to continue the peaceful, placard-waving vigils because the ceasefire is fragile and as a way of calling for enduring peace and ‘justice for Palestinians’.
TPAG is also manning a stall in Bedford Square on Saturday, November 15 from 10.30am-2pm to take donations for Medical Aid for Palestinians.
Those manning the stall will also urge the public to support Palestinians by not buying Israeli goods and are calling for local shops not to stock them.
People will be informed that they can ask for their pension fund not to buy into investments supporting Israel, directly or indirectly. This includes the Devon County Council scheme which is surveying all its members on the issue.
Val Sharpe, TPAG spokesman, said: “The decision about the vigil is to continue as a vigil for 'peace and justice for Palestine' in the short term, in line with progress or otherwise towards peace, and a just and sustainable future for Palestinians.
“The peace plan is fragile. Israel is continuing attacks on Gaza taking the lives of many more civilians including women and children.
“Humanitarian aid is not entering Palestine at the levels agreed in the ceasefire plan and both sides are experiencing difficulties with hostage returns. It’s unclear if a ceasefire has been achieved.
“The weekly vigil will therefore, continue and all are welcome to come along to show solidarity.”
TPAG meets on first Tuesday of every month, 7.30pm, at the United Reformed Church. Contact: [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.