A rally promoting anti-racism and diversity was well-supported by community groups and residents, including Ukrainian refugees.
The Respect Rally in Tavistock’s Bedford Square was a riot of colour and a symphony of sound last Sunday (November 2) as more than 150 people attended the call for more tolerance.
The event was organised by Tavi Stand Up To Racism as right-wing influencers are blamed for an increase in violence and harassment countrywide.
Potential conflict was avoided between the Respect event and a smaller counter-protest nearby, promoting patriotism.
The Respect event was opened by the ‘Tavy Sings the World’ multilingual choir and combined music and speeches from community leaders. There were speeches from the United Reformed Church, Tavistock Green Party, Tavistock Peace Action Group, Women Against the Far Right and Tavi Stand Up to Racism.
Liubov addressed the rally on behalf of Ukrainian refugees, saying: “On behalf of all Ukrainian people who have found a safe haven here, I must offer my sincere and heartfelt thanks.
“The warmth, generosity and open arms with which this community has welcomed people forced to flee their homes, has been nothing short of extraordinary. Your compassion has restored our faith in humanity.”
A message was read out to the crowd from a local teacher: “As a teacher, I see first-hand how powerful it is when every child feels that they belong. Inclusion isn’t just about access, It’s about belonging, and it’s at the heart of everything we do. It’s about the student who finally puts up their hand because they know their voice matters.
“It’s about the child who can learn in safety, without fear of being different. It’s about spreading awareness and kindness amongst some of the most impressionable members of our society.
“Inclusion makes learning richer for everyone. When we celebrate difference, whether it’s language, culture, ability or identify, we teach empathy, understanding and respect and that’s what builds better schools, but ultimately better societies.
“At a time when division and exclusion are on the rise, schools can be a safe place to model unity, fairness and hope and that’s something worth standing together for.”
The rally was organised Andy Cairns of Tavi Stand Up to Racism. He said: “There have been an increase in reports of racist incidents and comments on social media that have made many minorities feel threatened.”
The event was also backed by Tavistock Peace Action Group, Tavi Pride, local branches of the NEU teachers ‘union, the UNSON public sector union, the Green Party, Quakers, United Reformed Church, the Methodist church, West Devon Art Workshops and Tavistock Library.
The rally launched a petition to the new Home Secretary calling on the government to ‘Turn the Tide on Migrant Scapegoating’ and focus instead on “tackling issues such as growing extreme inequality, underfunded councils, lack of investment in quality housing, a crumbling NHS, the climate emergency and polluted waters”.
It continued: “Targeting refugees will do nothing to tackle these structural issues or improve people’s lives. It only serves as a dangerous smokescreen to scapegoat the most vulnerable and distract from the very real dangers to our society.”
