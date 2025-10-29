Volunteer rescuers are staging a quiz hosted by the mayor of Tavistock to support their emergency role.
One of the prizes is a so-called rescue experience where the winner becomes a mock ‘casualty’ on an exercise to give the winner an insight into the essential work and help the volunteers train.
Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock (DSRT) is inviting teams of three to six to take part at the Bedford Hotel, on Friday, November 7, at 7pm, with quiz master Cllr Steve Hipsey. There will be prizes, a raffle and auction. Food and drink can be purchased at the bar.
DSRT chairman Alistair Reid said: “DSRT Tavistock is an entirely voluntary organisation. It depends on local support for all funding and the people of Tavistock and surrounding area have been incredibly generous.
“Funding is needed to buy and maintain new equipment, resupplying drugs for medical equipment as well as relatively mundane matters such as vehicle and personal insurance.
“Steve Hipsey has very kindly agreed to host a quiz night in the Bedford Hotel on Friday, November 7 to assist our fundraising.
“There will even be the opportunity to bid for a rescue experience on the moor – the ideal present for someone who has everything.”
Alistair explained: “Someone will act as a casualty during one of our search and rescue exercises. The team will have to find them, treat them and extract them – probably on a stretcher.
“There will be a bit of role-playing according to the scripted specifics of the scenario – unknown to the rescuers.
“The good thing about using someone the team does not know is that it adds realism.”
The prizewinner/casualty will be joined by a chaperone to ensure they are safe. It can be redeemed any time in the next 12 months.
