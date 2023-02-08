A missing person who had failed to check out of their holiday accommodation was found dead on Dartmoor at the weekend after an 11-hour search operation involving police officers, a search and rescue team, search dog and a drone.
Police called for assistance from Dartmoor Search and Rescue Tavistock in the early hours of Saturday, February 4 after owners of the holiday accommodation became worried for the person's welfare after they failed to check out of their holiday accommodation as planned.
The dog team found the missing person, sadly deceased, just before 5am after searching the local quarries.
In a Facebook post Dartmoor Search and Rescue Tavistock said: 'At 00:16 the police requested our assistance with a missing person who had failed to check out of their holiday accommodation as planned, leading to the owners reporting a concern for welfare.
'Whilst one of our search managers liaised with the police to plan the search strategy, a two person team with one of our search dogs from Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England were deployed to search the local quarries which were identified as high probability areas. The police also launched a drone.
'The dog team found the missing person, sadly deceased, shortly before 5am.
'We then used the combined efforts of our specialist water and ropes teams, along with other team members forming a stretcher party, to retrieve the person.
'The whole operation took 11 hours Our thoughts and condolences go to the family and friends of the deceased at this truly difficult time.'