Police are warning householders not to admit two door-to-door scam gardeners who stole cash from a Whitchurch resident.
Detectives are asking for dashcam footage or other evidence to help them identify the men.
The burglary happened on Monday (January 19) when the two men, in a silver pick-up, cold-called a resident offering to prune trees in his garden.
The victim took one of the men into his garden to discuss the work, but discovered later a second caller had stolen cash from inside the house in a so-called distraction burglary.
A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following reports of a burglary in Tavistock on Monday.
“It was reported that two men attended an address on Whitchurch Road, Tavistock, offering to prune some trees after telling the occupant that complaints had been made about branches that were overhanging a neighbour’s property.
“The occupant accompanied one of the men into the garden to discuss the work and later discovered that a quantity of cash had been taken from his home.”
Officers are appealing to anybody who saw anything suspicious in the Whitchurch Road area between 12noon and 1.30pm on Monday, January 19, as they try to identify the two men.
They would also like to hear from anyone who saw a silver pick-up/transit-style truck that was parked in the road around the same time.
Any witnesses to the incident or have any information or dash cam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via Devon & Cornwall Police website here or by calling 101 quoting 50260015310.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.
