Last Saturday (September 23) dozens of fundraisers gathered at the Meldon Viaduct to take part in the Dartmoor Drop - a charity abseil to raise money for Hospiscare. The event proved to be a major success with abseilers raising thousands of pounds for the care charity. Tori Vince, events manager at Hospiscare, said: “We’re so pleased that the Dartmoor Drop was a huge success. Fifty-two people joined us to take on the 110ft abseil in really challenging weather conditions, raising almost £19,000 and counting for our local hospice – we couldn’t be more grateful for their bravery and support.”