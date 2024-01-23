A YOUNG footballer and runner who is familiar with his own aches and pains and sport injuries is offering his services as a physiotherapist.
Jon Stanbury, has newly started up his own business, Jon Stanbury Physiotherapy Clinic, based in Okehampton’s Parklands Leisure Centre and is keen to share his experience and skills to help a wide range of people of all ages with problems caused by sport and leisure or in their workplace (such as manual or office work).
As well as having personal experience of being treated for sports injuries Jon is also registered as a physiotherapist with the Health and Care Professions Council and Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, having graduated in his profession in 2018. He has also completed a masters module in his profession and is qualified in sports massage therapy.
Jon, 27 of Whiddon Down, said: “I have five years’ experience of helping people continue to do the things they love. As a keen sportsman myself, I am all too familiar with the impact pain and injury can have. This is exactly why I have started this clinic; to support people back to good health and build resilience so you have the confidence to get you back to what you do best.”
His experience as a physiotherapist, volunteering and working, includes treating footballers at Plymouth University (where he studied), at Portsmouth FC and also with Solent NHS Trust in Portsmouth. With the NHS he treated patients in their own homes and outpatients with muscular skeletal issues such as pains in joints and tendons in a wide age range, including paediatrics and teenagers.
Jon routinely runs five to ten km to keep fit and has run a marathon and many of his clients took up running during the pandemic lockdowns when they ran for the allotted session of exercise.
He said: “I believe in a no gimmick approach, I will only perform treatments that are backed by the latest science. I specialise in active rehabilitation and aim to provide you the knowledge to assist you in your recovery. This method promotes independence and will mean you return to your best, or even stronger and fitter than you have been before.
“For me, helping someone out of their pain is just the beginning. Building resilience is fundamental to help avoid future injury and to help you go above and beyond your goals.”
For further details on Jon Stanbury Physiotherapy Clinic go to jsphysiotherapyclinic.com