AS the sun rose on the second day of the Devon County Show 2023, we knew we were in for another day packed with entertainment and competitions.
Photo journalist Steve Pope took this selection of views on the first two days of the show.
Devon County Show 2023 in pictures
+ 10
(View All)
Devon County Show 2023. Picture Steve Pope
AS the sun rose on the second day of the Devon County Show 2023, we knew we were in for another day packed with entertainment and competitions.
Photo journalist Steve Pope took this selection of views on the first two days of the show.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |