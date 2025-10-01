Derriford Hospital has become the first in the UK to treat patients with a new technology for leg disease.
Doctors there are using lasers to treat patients with vascular disease – clearing fatty deposits in their leg blood vessels which restrict blood flow.
Laser patient civil servant Graham has a new lease of life after reduced mobility and pain: “It’s devastating to go from being really active to only being able to walk a few metres in great pain. I’m totally reliant on family. You feel trapped.”
The condition affects smokers, people with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, causing pain, ulcers and gangrene and ultimately amputation.
The laser treatment is more effective than the use of tiny splints or balloons. The treatment saves limbs where major bypass surgery cannot be used due to multiple health issues.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.