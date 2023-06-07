Rob Siddall has applied for planning permisson to convert the redundant Lakeway United Reformed Church in North Street into a seven-bedroom home, 1382/23/FUL.
A statement with the application made by architects Base Planning Consultants stated that the ‘exterior of the site would remain largely as existing, with the only alterations comprising the removal and replacement of a modern window with a characteristic alternative and moving an existing door to better coordinate with the proposed internal arrangement’.
In a heritage statement, the consultants said the church dated from around 1830, was in a classical style and ‘characteristic of church buildings, with large open floorspaces and high, vaulted ceilings’. The proposed alterations would be minor, with the main work to be carried out to the interior.
‘The applicant seeks to make these necessary refurbishments and sympathetic internal changes to facilitate the change of use and to deliver a high quality, comfortable family dwelling which preseves and enhances the significance of the site. All necessary insulation to accommodate domestic living will be achieved internally.’
Meanwhile, an application to construct a log cabin for dog grooming in the grounds of a house in Patchacott has been turned down by West Devon Borough Council, 0328/23/FUL.
Natasha Barnes-Hutchinson had wanted to build the cabin in the grounds of The Old Railway Cottage at Patchacott which is in Beaworthy parish.
The application was supported by Beaworthy Parish Council. However, the case officer from WDBC stated: ‘It has not been demonstrated that the proposal responds to an essential need that requires a countryside location and as such represents unsustainable development in the countryside that is likely to increase reliance on the private car.’
Also turned down was an application for a Certificate of Lawfulness for use of a single storey building as a domestic dwelling at Higgledy Piggledy Cottage at Polehayes near Beaworthy. Applicants Mr and Mrs Day, who live at the adjoining property, were turned down for the certificate as WDBC planners said there was insufficient evidence that the property could be considered a separate dwelling for the required four years. The application was supported by two letters from nearby residents, who stated that Higgledy Piggledy Cotage had been occupied by various people over ten years. It had previously been called Spinning Wheel Cottage.