Plan to upgrade composting facility at Buckland Abbey
an application has been submitted for a new composting facility at National Trust property Buckland Abbey.
The proposal, app no 3448/22/FUL, is to install a new facility within the Old Quarry Yard, next to an existing workshop.
A statement with the application from the National Trust says: ‘At present, the team use a basic compost heap for this process which comprises mainly of corrugated steel sheets held in place by fencing stakes.’
The trust says that the new facility will allow more effective composting, being four bays rather than two which would allow the compost to be rotated more frequently.
‘The proposed site is currently used by the garden and ranger teams and therefore the new composting facility would not be out of place.
‘It is also gated from public access and not within the historic view line. The impact therefore on the public and on the significance of the gardens and mansion will be minimal.’
An application has been submitted for planning permission for a dairy and milking parlour at Higher Artiscombe Farm in Gulworthy.
Applicant Jonathan Wotton has taken on a seven-year tenancy of the dairy farm in the past 12 months from Devon County Council, and has a herd of 120 cows on the 216-acre farm.
The application states that the holding needs a modern milking parlour and associated equipment and storage for the milk to provide a viable long-term business.
This is a requirement to alow the farm to be accredited as Farm Assured so the best price can be obtained for the milk.
‘The existing parlour area is restricted and unsuitable to be refitted,’ says a statement with the application.
‘The proposal is there to erect a new parlour and dairy adjacent to the existing livestock housing, providing modern facilities within close proximity under one roof structure.’
The application number is 3026/22/FUL.
Other applications submitted to WDBC include:
Side extension to house, Lark Rise, Crapstone – http://apps.westdevon.gov.uk/PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/223274
Change of use of land for agricultural/equestrian use and new stable block, Sheepwash near Highampton – http://apps.westdevon.gov.uk/PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/223561
Proposal for rear extension and extended private parking area for existing dwelling, Oakleigh House, Down Road, Tavistock – http://apps.westdevon.gov.uk/PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/222360
