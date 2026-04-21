“Secondly, the two access roads from the A30 — one from the Exeter end and one from the Launceston side, opposite the proposed entrance — are a concern. Cars come flying round the bend and there are already a lot of near misses, as drivers do not know the expanse of side roads affecting access to the town. With commuter traffic from the new station, and when the A30 is closed or at holiday time, the alternative route is through Okehampton town centre. The thought of cars trying to access this already fraught situation to get in or out of an additional business is terrifying.”