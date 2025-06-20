AN appeal against a council refusal for three self-build housing plots in Lapford has been thrown out.
Ken and Dana Harrison had wanted ‘outline’ planning permission for three homes, with four or more bedrooms each, on land they own off Eastington Lane behind several houses.
Mid Devon District Council refused their request in September as it said the plots would have been outside the defined settlement limit, that no affordable or low-cost housing had been proposed, and the plans would have had a “harmful impact on the character and appearance of the area”.
Lapford Parish Council and 41 members of the public also objected to the plans. Concerns were raised about the settlement boundary and the impact on the setting and character of the countryside, among other things.
Mr and Mrs Harrison appealed against the district council’s decision, but the Planning Inspectorate has since dismissed their appeal.
An inspector said the land was “not an appropriate location for housing, with particular regard to the local development strategy”, and that the proposal would have caused “harm to the character and appearance of the area”.
They noted that the council cannot demonstrate it has at least five years’ worth of land for new homes, and the proposal could have brought a string of benefits such as “much-needed housing” and construction jobs, but thought that these were outweighed by the two main reasons for refusal.
Mr Harrison previously applied for outline permission for 14 homes (four open-market, eight affordable and two self-build) in the same place, but the plans were rejected in 2023 and dismissed at appeal in 2024.
