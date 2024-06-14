PLANNING permission is being sought to move a Dartmoor farm shop three miles down the road to the edge of Cheriton Bishop.
Oinkers Farm Shop, which was originally based at Longdown for 25 years, relocated to Higher Fingle Farm in 2017, planning documents say.
Now that current owners Colin and Kim Drake have moved to Berry Barton Farm nearby, they are hoping to relocate the shop again a few miles to the north-east to a piece of land off the A30 at Woodleigh junction.
“We have worked very hard to build our business into what it is today,” they said on social media.
“Our new proposed building would offer us the ability to stock a wider range of produce.”
Mr and Mrs Drake farm 250 native Dorset ewes which supply between 350 to 400 lambs a year, as well as a small herd of 40 suckler cows and followers supplying 40 beef animals a year. They also rear and fatten 50 to 100 pigs each year.
The new farm shop would stock beef, sheep and arable produce from Berry Barton Farm, as well as produce from neighbouring farms including vegetables, pork, beef, venison, dairy and logs.
Currently, Oinkers Farm Shop stocks a wide variety of local foods including poultry from Creedy Carver in Crediton; vegetables and salad from Langridge Farm Organic Veg in Yeoford; and cheese, coleslaw, pate, pickles and hummus from Hawkridge Dairy in Coldridge.
The new farm shop would be larger than the current shop with a “modest” retail floor area of 152 square metres, and an area of the same size for storage and processing.
The building would have “an agricultural appearance”, with timber-clad walls and double-glazed windows and doors. The roof would be metal with solar panels.
The new shop would also feature a deli counter, offering a range of products made on site.
It would have parking space for 44 cars, including electric vehicle charging points, and would boost its employee numbers from six to 10.
More than 30 people have written to Teignbridge District Council in support of the application at the time of writing.
“This will be wonderful for the community,” Jemma Baxter of Yeoford said.
“It will improve the area, allowing my family to continue to buy local fresh produce.”
Amanda Bishop of Cheriton Bishop added: “Farm shops are key to reconnecting consumers with the farming community.
“Helping to promote good farming practices and increase the understanding of where our food comes from and how it is produced.
“The option of a farm shop in walking distance is a great asset.
“This new location is an additional attraction for stopping off at the Woodleigh junction and will encourage tourists in to the village, supporting the neighbouring cafe, local pub, shop and post office.”
The council will decide whether to grant planning permission at a later date.
You can see the application on Teignbridge District Council’s website here: https://publicaccess.teignbridge.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=SDFIVCPZL8O00