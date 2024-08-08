DEVON’S leading law enforcers have pledged to crack down on violent protests in the county.
Their comments came as people arrested after incidents in Plymouth faced sentencing.
Yesterday, August 7, communities around the country held their own peaceful protests to counter riots which have spread across Britain following a knife attack on a children’s dance class in Southport in which three children were killed.
Many of those taking part in the rioting were influenced by far-right political views.
Earlier this week police officers were injured during scuffles in Plymouth, and a series of arrests was made.
Local people in Torquay last night responded to social media reports of a planned right-wing demonstration by holding their own vigil. One placard read: “Humanity Not Hatred”.
The rumoured right wing demonstration did not happen.
Today the Local Criminal Justice Board (LCJB) for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly issued a statement saying it was appalled by the violence that had happened under the guise of protest.
The statement went on: “We will always support legitimate protest, but violence, racism, disorder, criminal damage, and the community fear that this generates will not be tolerated.
“We would like to assure the communities we serve that the agencies within the criminal justice system are dealing with criminality swiftly. You will already have seen charges of individuals involved both locally and nationally.”
Several people have already been remanded in custody. Of the six people arrested in Plymouth, four pleaded guilty to offences under Section 2 of the Public Order Act 1986.
The LCJB statement went on: “Working together with our partners, we will act quickly and continue to use all powers available at our disposal to bring these criminals to justice.
“We would like to thank the law-abiding people of Devon and Cornwall for their support at this time and give a commitment that where we have the evidence of people choosing to participate in any activity of this nature, either directly or online, they will be arrested, detained, charged and sentenced.”
Anyone with information about violent disorder being planned is being asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call police on 101.
The statement is signed by Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez, Acting Chief Constable Jim Colwell and Chief Crown prosecutor Victoria Cook.
Guy Henderson