A senior police officer is warning that anti-social and other disorder will not be tolerated by football fans ahead of the hotly contested derby between Exeter and Plymouth Argyle.
Superintendent Vicky Howell, policing match commander for Plymouth Argyle v Exeter City at Home Park today, Saturday, April 11, said drink related bad behaviour will be clamped down on before, during and after the clash between the two fierce rivals on the pitch.
Supt Howell said: “Our message is simple – enjoy the match, respect the city, and look after one another. We recognise the significance of this fixture for football supporters across Devon & Cornwall alongside the residents, businesses and wider communities here in the city of Plymouth.
“Our priority is to ensure a safe and enjoyable event for everyone. We have a comprehensive policing plan in place, working closely in partnership with both clubs, local authorities, and transport partners.
“This is a community event, however you will see a heightened police presence in the city on match day.
“The majority of football fans attending the match behave responsibly and arrive home safely, but there are sometimes a minority of people who are intent on engaging in poor behaviour.
“We want fans to come, support their team, and return home safely. However, we are also very clear that anti-social behaviour, disorder or alcohol-related issues will not be tolerated.
“A firm policing response will be taken for those intent on breaking the rules which could lead to arrests and potential banning orders.”
There are no designated venues for away supporters to drink within the city on match day. Therefore, police urge Exeter fans to travel directly to the stadium and follow the guidance provided by their club, stewards and police.
PAFC are opening the ground early to support away fans for pre-match refreshments.
Fans are encouraged to say hello to police officers and pass on match day concerns or to stewards.
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