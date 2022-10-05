Poignant day to remember museum founder
On a damp Tuesday last week, trustees, volunteers, friends and managers new and old gathered in Simmons Park to plant an oak tree to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Museum of Dartmoor Life.
The tree was generously donated by the museum’s president, Rosie Young, who was sadly not there to see it planted as she passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 26.
Rosie was represented by her daughter, Debbie Pritchard and granddaughter Rose Dugard, both currently trustees of the museum, which has big plans for the future.
Debbie thanked everyone involved with the museum on her mother’s behalf saying: ‘My mother was happy to purchase this oak tree as it represents the continued growth of the museum, delighted to celebrate 40 years of the museum and so grateful for the support of so many over those years.’
Debbie recalled that another oak was planted by a similar group of supporters at the entrance to the museum car park when it first opened. Happily that has grown into a beautiful strong oak for everyone to enjoy.
Chairperson of the museum Dick Jennings recalled how Rosie and her husband John Young had dreamed up the idea for a museum, and sat around their kitchen table with many others to make this dream a reality.
Dick said: ‘To everyone else this tree will represent our museum but to us it will always be remembered as Rosie’s tree.’
In the next few months the museum hopes to have a grand celebration to remember the last 40 years. Many people have already been into the museum to share their memories. If you have any stories or photos to share please contact manager Kristy Turner at the museum on 01837 52295 or [email protected]
