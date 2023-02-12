With the weather being a lot dryer and Dartmoor seeing more visitors there has been an increase in the number of reports of livestock worrying by dogs. Police are asking people to follow this advice when walking their dogs on the moors:
Don’t be distracted when walking your dog
When near sheep please keep your dog on a lead. (It is currently lambing season and the stress caused to a ewe being chased by a dog may cause it to miscarry.)
Don’t stray from designated footpaths
Only walk on farm land when you have permission.
Taking these simples steps will help prevent injury and worry to livestock.