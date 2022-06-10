Police and MAIB launch parallel investigations following deaths at Roadford Lake

Devon & Cornwall Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch have launched parallel investigations following the recovery of two bodies from Roadford Lake, Okehampton, on Thursday evening, June 9, 2022.

Formal identification is yet to be completed but the people who died are believed to be a man in his 40s and a woman in her 60s who were both disabled. They were recovered from the lake, following an incident involving a capsized boat on the lake on Wednesday (June 8). No other boats were involved in the incident.

A third person, a woman in her 50s, remains in a critical condition at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

Three other people were onboard the vessel at the time but they have been already discharged by ambulance and hospital teams.

Devon & Cornwall Police is now in close liaison with both the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) and HM Coroner in what is expected to be a complex investigation.

Superintendent Toby Davies, from Devon & Cornwall Police, said: ‘This has been a tragic incident in which two people have lost their lives.

‘We continue to support all of the families involved with the deployment of specialist family liaison officers and our thoughts remain with those families at this difficult time.

‘The parallel investigations will look at the circumstances surrounding the incident with the MAIB in addition identifying ways to prevent a similar incident occurring in the future.