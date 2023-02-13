Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious collision on the B3215 at Okehampton.
Emergency services were called at about 9.20am on Monday 13 February to reports of a collision involving a red Nissan Pixo and a black Ford Transit van on close to Beacon Cross at Belstone Corner.
The driver of the Nissan, a 38-year-old female from the Okehampton area, sustained serious injuries and was conveyed to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth. The male driver of the van sustained minor injuries.
The female’s next of kin have been informed of the collision and are receiving support from specially trained Officers.
Officers from the Specialist Roads Policing Team would like to thank those members of the public who assisted at the scene and are appealing for any witnesses not spoken to at the location, particularly those with dashcam footage of the collision, to come forward.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log number 0176 of 13 February.