POLICE are appealing for witnesses following suspicious behaviour in Torrington.
A girl was walking in Hatchmoor Road between 5.45pm and 6.05pm on Thursday, April 17 when she was approached by two unknown men in a car.
One of the men attempted to engage in conversation with the girl but was unsuccessful. The car left the area and the girl left unharmed.
The car is described as black in colour and is believed to be a BMW or Audi. It had tinted rear windows, a spoiler and crosshatched alloys. The occupants of the car are described as wearing balaclavas.
Acting Detective Inspector Ben Cartwright said: “At this time we don’t know the registration number of the car and we’re appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen a car matching the description, to please get in touch.
“Officers have been conducting enquiries in the area over the past few days including house to house and CCTV checks as part of our investigation.
“Additionally, anyone who lives in the area and may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage is asked to check it and report any relevant information to us.”
Anyone with information which may assist our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 50250096976.
Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.