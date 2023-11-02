Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information in connection with a report of theft of a mobile home from a site in the Tavistock area.
The mobile home was in two halves and would have required an HGV low loader or similar large vehicle to transport it.
The theft took place some time between 1pm on Thursday, 26 October and 10am on Monday, 30 October.
Police are appealing for those operating similar sites to be on their guard, consider stepping up their security and to report any sightings of suspicious people or vehicles.
Anyone with any information or CCTV in the area mentioned is asked to phone 101. Detectives are particularly interested in anyone who has CCTV road footage covering the A386 corridor between Okehampton and Plymouth, passing through Tavistock. Please quote 502302888521.