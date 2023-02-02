Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to talk to in connection with an assault on a bus heading to North Tawton.
The assault happened on a Plymouth Citybus 315 service from Exeter to Barnstaple on Wednesday, 14 December, 2022, at about 5.45pm.
A male passenger was allegedly punched in the face by another male passenger, who got off the bus about five minutes later at The Square in North Tawton.
The victim sustained facial injuries.
Police investigating the incident would like to identify the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.
A close up of the man's finger tattoo:
(Devon and Cornwall Police )
If you know who the man is, please contact police here or call 101, quoting reference number 50220060182.