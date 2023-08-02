A CATALOGUE of various historic artefacts at Okehampton Police Station is currently undergoing a process of digitalisation to make it accessible for all to view worldwide.
The station on Exeter Road, which is used to store policing artefacts, has amassed a large quantity of relics — sent from stations all over the Devon and Cornwall constabulary across the years — including firearms and various other weapons, old uniforms, trophies and medals and gifts from other countries.
Volunteers are helping staff at the station with the online cataloguing process. Once completed, it will be available online for all to see.