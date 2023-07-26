Will spent over 27 years in the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), where he rose to the rank of Assistant Chief Constable (ACC). As ACC for crime and operations he was the lead for both serious crime and counter terrorism. Whilst ACC for Belfast he was responsible for policing all major events in the City and was the Gold (strategic) Commander for the parading season in Northern Ireland. He is a very experienced Gold Public Order firearms commander and has significant investigative expertise in serious and organised crime, and Counter Terrorism.