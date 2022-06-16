Police commissioner seeks next ‘inspiring’ chief constable

Police and crime commissioner Alison Hernandez is seeking an ‘exceptional and inspiring’ leader to be the next chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police.

Senior police officers with a proven track record in delivering positive organisational change are being asked to express an interest in the post, which oversees the largest geographical police force in England.

The vacancy will be created when the current chief constable, Shaun Sawyer, leaves the force later this summer after nine years at the helm.

Commissioner Hernandez (pictured right) said the successful candidate would have the ability to inspire the workforce and build a culture where leadership, customer service and organisational and personal performance is valued at every level.

‘Our force area is one of the safest places in the country and I want to ensure that we continue to keep our communities safe and provide high quality services which police officers, police staff, police volunteers and our communities can be truly proud of,’ she said.

‘As an inspirational leader with grip, through collaborative engagement with the workforce, partner agencies and communities, the successful candidate will bring about a performance culture and visible change that will evidence a real difference to policing and the public we serve. Not fancy elaborate projects but a real focus on getting the basics of policing right including promoting the great efforts that the workforce does every day to keep us safe.’