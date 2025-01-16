Devon and Cornwall Police made significant improvement in their responses to 999 and 101 in 2024.
In 2024, 94.2 per cent of 999 calls were answered within the threshold of ten seconds, an improvement of 5.8 per cent compared to 2023.
The force received over 69,000 through their website in 2024 and had an average wait time of less than 12 hours. This dropped to just under five hours in December 2024.
Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Leaper said: “These rapid improvements in our handling of emergency and non-emergency contact from the public are proof of the continued hard work and dedication of officers and staff across all areas of the control room and at our front offices.
“People should feel confident that Devon & Cornwall Police can deliver the service our communities deserve. However, we recognise that past experiences of delays and queues may affect people’s perceptions. My hope is that we will continue to improve our contact with the public to ensure that victims receive the service they rightly deserve, and this will be felt across Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
The average wait time for 101 calls was three minutes and 43 seconds, almost 27 minutes quicker than the same period in 2023.
Devon and Cornwall Police has also been working with the NHS and social care providers to ensure that individuals experiencing poor mental health get the right support needed, which is not often the police.
Control room staff are trained to assess the situation and provide the caller with guidance if the threshold for police attendance is not met.
Leaper continued to say: “Our recent performance is excellent, but we will not be complacent. If you’re not receiving a good service, I am keen to hear your feedback.”