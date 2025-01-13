A Tavistock poet has raised more than £1,000 for various Gaza relief funds through the sale of her work.
Deborah Maxim, of Whitchurch Road, Tavistock, has published a book of her collected poem called ‘Wayward Words and Midnight Musings’. It covers a range of subjects from love, loss and human connections to the ‘ongoing tragedy’ unfolding in Gaza.
Sales have been driven by social media and word of mouth, with the collection proving popular worldwide.
Deborah, a freelance publisher and writer, said: “I am deeply grateful for the support I have received from friends, family and the wider social media community. I think many of us feel helpless at the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Palestine. But silence, for me, was never an option.
“I am deeply touched when someone reaches out to me and says they have enjoyed my collection or that the poems resonate with them. If my small contributions give even a smidgeon of hope to even one dispossessed, desperate family, then I feel it has been worthwhile.”
Deborah has published several previous successful books for mainstream publishers including the humorous ‘How to Be Annoying’. But this new book stands apart because it is less commercially-driven and more drive ‘by the heart’.
She will be carrying out a series of live poetry readings at various venues in West Devon and beyond, hoping to double the proceeds.
Sales through Amazon only give her royalties, so, to increase sales, Deborah has been allowed to buy her book at cost price from her publisher (Pesky Publishing) at cost price which she sells to family and friends, allowing all income to be donated to charity.
Deborah has lived in Tavistock since 1987 and is active in various publishing and reading groups, while also committed to fundraising and awareness projects for issues she cares about.