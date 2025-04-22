Devon and Cornwall Police has arrested 65 people on suspicion of domestic abuse offences during a dedicated day of action.
The operation on Tuesday, April 8 saw targeted arrests of those suspected of domestic abuse across the force area. Cornwall saw 21 arrests, Devon 20, South Devon 16 and there were eight arrests in Plymouth.
Domestic abuse is defined as an incident or pattern of incidents of controlling, coercive, threatening, degrading and violent behaviour, including sexual violence, in the majority of cases by a partner or ex-partner, but also by a family member or carer.
Acting Superintendent Tom Cunningham, who led the day of action, said: “This was a successful day with the use of targeted intelligence to arrest those we suspect of being perpetrators of domestic abuse.
“Domestic abuse is often a hidden and under reported crime with those victims often suffering in silence.
“Every arrest carried out is a positive intervention which we hope will see a home made safer and those perpetrating domestic abuse bought to justice. We are committed to taking action against all reports of domestic abuse and, where the evidence exists, will ensure offenders are charged to court.
“My hope is the large number of arrests will give confidence to victims to come forward and report matters to us or to a third party so action can be taken to safeguard a victim and their family”.
Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez welcomed the day of action and commitment to arrest perpetrators of domestic abuse.
She said: “Any form of abuse is unacceptable, especially in people’s homes where they have every right to feel safe. We must not stand by and allow a culture where violence and abuse can thrive, and we owe it to our society to unite against the perpetrators of violence.”