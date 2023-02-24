A DEVON and Cornwall Police officer who stands accused of sexual offences is due to appearin court next month to face further charges.
PC Matthew Tregale, aged 33, was charged last year with four counts of sexual assault by penetration, two counts of false imprisonment, attempted rape, and two counts of sexual assault.
He was also charged with putting a person in fear of violence by harassment and two counts of controlling or coercive behaviour.
Tregale is next due before Bristol Crown Court on Monday, February 27, in connection with these charges, which relate to incidents between 2005 and 2021.
In addition, Tregale has been summonsed before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 8, where he will face two further charges of non-penetrative sexual activity with a female aged 15.
These two charges relate to incidents in 2014.
PC Tregale is currently suspended from duty.