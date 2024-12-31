A retired Superintendent for Devon and Cornwall Police has been awarded the King’s Policing Medal in the New Year Honours list.
Mike West served for 30 years in Torquay and Plymouth with the majority of his time within the Major Crime Investigation Teams where he led and investigated operations linked to homicides, kidnaps, serious sexual offences and counter terrorism offences.
The King’s Policing Medal is awarded to members of the police service for a specially distinguished record in policing.
Mike said: “I am truly honoured and humbled to be recognised in the King’s New Year Honours List.
“It has been a privilege to have worked alongside the dedicated and professional officers and staff that I have met throughout my career, and to witness at first hand the quality of the care, compassion and expertise that they seek to deliver to victims, families and communities that have been affected by major crimes and tragic events.
“The counsel and support that I have received from colleagues, friends and particularly from my family, who have been so understanding when I have worked extended hours away from home for days, weeks and sometimes months, have made my policing career an incredibly varied and rewarding experience, and I would like to pass on my sincere thanks to them.”
Mike has received a number of national, regional and force commendations for his leadership and professionalism as a senior investigating officer.
Chief Constable James Vaughan said: “I am delighted that Mike has been recognised in the New Year Honours list. He has enjoyed a long and distinguished career and successfully led some of the most complex, high profile and high-risk major crimes that have affected Devon, Cornwall and the South West region for over two decades.
“He is extremely well thought of by colleagues across the force and our partners and I wish him a long and happy retirement.”