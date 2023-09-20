Okehampton Town Council has agreed to support a suggestion by local police officers to implement a public space protection order (PSPO) across the Okehampton area.
Speaking at a full council meeting on Monday (September 18), town clerk Emma James informed councillors that a couple of Okehampton officers had approached her to ask for the council’s support in setting up a public space protection order which they hope would reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour in the town.
Councillor Terry Cummings said: “I think this is a good idea and a chance for both the Hamlets and the town council to work together to reinforce this.”
As yet, police have given little information into how the proposed PSPO might look but they have informed the clerk that they believe they have enough evidence to persuade West Devon Borough Council to enforce one.
It is expected that the possible PSPO will cover the whole of the wider Okehampton area rather than just the town centre to crack down on vandals effectively and prevent culprits moving to cause problems in other areas of the town.
Most recently, Rev Stephen Cook for All Saints church posted online that vandals had damaged the churchyard toilets by throwing stones through the windows.