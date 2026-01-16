DEVON and Cornwall Police have issued information ahead of protests in Exeter tomorrow, Saturday, January 17.
The police say that a Section 60AA order will be in place as officers are present to police two protest marches which will be taking place.
The order will give officers additional powers to require the removal of face coverings or any other item which is being used for the purpose of concealing someone’s identity.
The order runs from 10am to 6pm and will apply to the area already designated under the Public Spaces Protection Order which encompasses the city centre.
They say that these powers may be used by officers involved in the marches as part of their overall aim of facilitating peaceful protest whilst preventing crime and disorder and balancing the rights of others.
The police said they are engaged with the organisers of both marches, and officers will be deployed throughout the city to reassure local residents, shoppers, and businesses. This will continue throughout the day.
To prevent serious disruption, police have utilised powers under Sections 12 and 14 of the Public Order Act, between 11am and 3pm.
These set out legal conditions on organisers and participants around the routes, the length of time any protest can take place, and the areas where respective groups must convene.
Both protest groups are expected to convene from 11am onwards.
Neither an assembly nor a procession will be allowed on the road surface of Exeter High Street between the corner of Eastgate/High Street and the corner of Catherine Square/High Street.
This restriction will also apply to the pavement on the south side of the High Street between the corner of Eastgate/High Street and the corner of Catherine Square/High Street, save the crossing of it by a procession leaving and returning into Bedford Street.
Exeter Stand up to Racism, with the support of 25 organisations from churches to trade unions to charity and community groups mobilised a mass response to the far right last year.
In October around 1,000 anti racists took to the streets, followed by a huge 1,500 turnout in November.
Exeter Stand up to Racism expect more to attend their march and gathering on Saturday.
In the other gathering and march, members of Britain First and other groups will be joined by UKIP leader Nick Tenconi to march through Exeter.
