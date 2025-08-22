An investigation has been launched after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man near Lifton Methodist Church on Saturday, August 2 at around 1am.
Detectives are appealing for any residents in Liftondown and Lifton who may have located items of unknown female clothing in their gardens or bins.
Detective Inspector Emma Lefort said: “We are appealing for dashcam footage from anyone who was either driving in that area or parked with motion activated dashcams between 11pm on Friday, August 1 and 2am on Saturday, August 2.
"We are particularly interested in hearing from those in the area of Castle Street, Launceston, or the A388 through Liftondown and into Lifton. We would also be keen to speak with anyone who was using the car park at Strawberry Fields Farm Shop that night, perhaps for camping."
DI Lefort added: “Incidents of this nature understandably cause great concern in the local community but I can assure people that robust efforts are ongoing in this investigation and officers are working hard to both support the victim and to identify the offender.”
If you can assist with dashcam or with any further information please get in touch via the force website or telephone 101 quoting crime reference 50250201293.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.