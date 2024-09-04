Police are warning farmers to be on their guard over livestock theft after a large number of sheep were stolen from common land near Merrivale.
A ‘significant number’ of Scotch Blackface sheep were stolen from common land near Great Mis Tor sometime after August 24.
The theft was just one of a number of livestock thefts reported to police in West Devon recently.
Rural affairs police officer PC Julian Fry said: “These incidents serve to highlight the importance of maintaining accurate stock registers and using appropriate marking techniques for animals. Where appropriate, livestock keepers are also urged to consider utilising basic crime prevention tactics, such as locking gates, inverting hinges, blocking disused gateways and installing permanent caps on hinges.”
Information about the thefts can be shared with the police via the Devon and Cornwall Police website or by calling Crimestoppers on freephone number 0800 555 111 or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org