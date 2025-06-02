Police have issued a warning for road users after a string of fatal and serious collisions in the last month.
Several of the people who died were below the age of 25.
This spate of collisions has prompted an appeal from Chief Inspector Dean Drury of Devon and Cornwall Police’s roads policing team to be aware of the dangers on our roads.
Chief Inspector Drury said: “There has been a significant number of very serious collisions on Devon and Cornwall’s roads recently. Due to the good weather we have been having we have seen more people out on our roads.
“Tragically some of these collisions have resulted in a tragic loss of life, including several young people, which has been devastating for the families and friends of those involved. These people are being supported by specialist officers and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.
“The past few weeks have been truly tragic and the last thing our officers want to do is knock on any more doors to tell someone a loved one isn’t coming home.
“The vast majority of road users in Devon and Cornwall are safe, responsible and respectful – and I would urge everyone to consider the implications of not driving or riding safely and what can happen when you don’t.
“Please drive safely and consider other road users, especially those who are more vulnerable such as pedestrians, horse riders, cyclists and motorcyclists.”
There five main causes of serious injuries and deaths on the region’s roads; these are known as the ‘Fatal Five’, these are:
- Driving at an excessive speed
- Not wearing a seatbelt
- Driving while using a mobile phone
- Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol
- Not being physically or medically fit to drive
