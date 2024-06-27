Yes, it is true. On May 11 1812, Prime Minister Spencer Perceval was shot dead in the lobby of the House of Commons. Perceval was shot by John Belllingham, a merchant from Liverpool who had been imprisoned in Russia during the Napoleonic Wars. Bellingham was protesting against the government’s failure to compensate him for his imprisonment, and though questions were raised about his sanity, he was judged to be legally responsible for his actions.