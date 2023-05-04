Polling stations have now opened across West Devon for people to cast their votes in today's local elections.
They will remain open until 10pm tonight. For the first time, photographic identification must be shown in order to vote.
28 of the 31 seats on West Devon Borough Council are being contested. Elections are being held in Tavistock, Okehampton and parishes across the borough. Votes can not be cast in the wards of Milton Ford (as there is only one candidate) and Burrator (the election for this ward's two seats has been postponed due to the death of one of the candidates standing).
Elections are also taking place for seven candidates for five seats on Tavistock Town Council's South West Ward.
There is also an election for the North Ward of Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council where 12 candidates are standing for six seats.
The Tavistock Times and Okehampton Times will be covering the vote count as it takes place tomorrow.