The Oke Tree Network supports disabled and vulnerable people in the community and runs a regular project group at Castle Ham every Thursday. Following previous successful events such as their jubilee bash last yeay are all keen to mark this occasion again with a fun and entertaining get together. Part of the preparation for the event has been to make decorations. “Last year the group dedicated time to making knitted bunting which was displayed at the jubilee event. This year, following kind donations of wool from the Wooley Beader in Okehampton, the group have made hundreds of wool pom poms” said Vicky Hooper. “one particular group member has become our queen of pom pom making! Gill, who has poor sight, can’t always participate in the other art and craft activities but has loved creating pom poms. We have lost count of how many she has produced.”The Afternoon Cream tea event will include music and singing from the popular Okehampton Singalelle group, free cream teas and a raffle to raise money for local mental health charities as this cause is a passion of the King’s.