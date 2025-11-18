A WEATHER warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office.
The warning comes into force from 12pm tomorrow, Wednesday, November 19 and lasts until midnight on Thursday, November 20.
Wintry showers will feed southwards across the South West Wales through Wednesday and Thursday, moving well inland on brisk northerly winds.
The Met Office are warning of some snow accumulations will be possible in places, especially overnight.
And while some places will see little or no lying snow, where showers are most frequent accumulations of between two and five centimetres are possible, with up to ten centimetres in some places.
What can I expect?
• A small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable;
• Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times;
• Injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces;
• Power cuts, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
