POTHOLE claims for compensation are costing Devon County Council thousands of pounds.
Data from a Freedom of Information (FOI) request reveal 179 claims made so far in 2025/26, 27 of which were accepted, costing the council £1,985.
In 2024/25, there were 1,351 claims made, 147 of which were accepted, costing DCC a total of £22,559.
In the last five years, the 2023/24 financial year proved the most costly – £60,896 in property damage and £24,605 in personal injury payments off the back of pothole claims.
And this does not factor in the legal costs incurred by DCC. The highest single payment made to a claimant in the last five years was in 2023/24 at a cost of £14,600.
