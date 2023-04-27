A PRAYER Book Rebellion meeting will be held in the Church Rooms at Sampford Courtenay on Thursday, June 1, at 7pm.
The meeting will be held at to look at images from the Prayer Book Rebellion to mark the 450th Anniversary in 1999 and to gather ideas from the Community for an event in June 2024 on the 475th Anniversary.
People are invited to go along and share their ideas, memories or photographs in this historic location.
Refreshments will be available.
If you are not able to attend but would like to be on a contact list for more information leave your details on 01837 851725 or email: [email protected] .