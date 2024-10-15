A HEDGEHOG rescue service is finding itself busy as winter approaches, writes Guy Boswell.
Okehampton’s Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue Service has taken in many hedgehogs in distress as the nights draw in and the temperatures drop.
Problems arise for young hedgehogs born late in the season as their parents go into hibernation – leaving them to fend for themselves.
Greatfield’s founder Pam Pemberton said: “At this time of year late litters are dispersing and juvenile hedgehogs often find themselves in trouble. It is vitally important that gardens have hedgehogs highways – 130mm holes in fencing extending habitat and foraging for hedgehogs and other wildlife.“
Malnourished hedgehogs are often brought to Greatfield, where staff pull out all the stops to save them.
They had success with Sebastian the hedgehog who was rejected by his mother when he weighed only 45g, but made a great recovery in Greatfield’s care. He was hand-reared at Greatfield and eventually taken home to Tavistock.
Pam said: “Sebastian left us a very handsome hog with such a beautiful black face and weighing 550g. We’re very proud of him.”
Not all cases end as happily, though.
Pam said: “Sadly many have been seen out in the day for several days and invariably pass away shortly after being admitted despite all efforts to help – there were five deaths in one day alone. As a rescue we save what we can, taking comfort from the fact that those who do pass away here are in a safe, clean, warm environment with humans around them who care deeply making their last hours as comfortable as possible.
She added: “It’s always with delight when our spiky patients respond well.”
Those who bring hedgehogs in distress to Greatfield often take them back when they have recovered. Among those rehabilitated recently are Mary, Penne and Peppa, returned to gardens in Tavistock, and also Chloe to Mary Tavy and Tiny and Barnaby to North Tawton. All were released, but continue to be support-fed and have hedgehog houses.
The British Hedgehog Preservation Society is asking people to feed hedgehogs with high-protein cat or kitten biscuits or hedgehog biscuits to build up their strength to survive hibernation.
Greatfield is self-funded, relying on fundraising and staff are available for talks.