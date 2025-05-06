Adder bites can be serious and as their spring mating season arrives, it is important to be mindful of the potential dangers for dogs.
Adders can be found on Dartmoor and the surrounding areas. They are shy and try to avoid conflict with humans and animals but curious dogs may be an accidental target.
A spokesperson for Dartmoor National Park said: “Dogs love the variety of smells and exciting places to explore on Dartmoor, but snuffling around in the undergrowth could disturb an adder. Adders are sensitive to vibrations and often move on before a human can get close, but a dog could take them by surprise causing the snake to bite in self-defence.
“Although adder bites are rare, they can be rather nasty and serious for humans and dogs. Take extra care when out and about on the moors and keep your dog on a lead for extra safety.”
The most common place for an adder to bite a dog is the face or the legs. If a dog is bitten, there will usually be an immediate swelling and two puncture wounds at the centre of the bite.
The swelling can quickly become severe, especially if the dog has an allergic reaction to the venom, this can result in breathing issues. Other signs could include:
- Lameness
- Bleeding and bruising
- Howling (in pain)
- The dog may suddenly appear very nervous
It is recommended to carry dogs to the vets once they have been bitten to help prevent the venom from circulating further around their body.
An untreated adder bite can result in a dog becoming dehydrated, having tremors as the venom spreads around their body, and can progress to organ damage if the reaction is severe enough. Quick response and treatment are key.