HER Royal Highness Anne, Princess Royal has paid a visit to the Devon County Show.

HRH The Princess Royal with John Lee OBE DL speaking to young farmers
HRH The Princess Royal with Crediton-area farmer John Lee OBE DL speaking to young farmers (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)

She is president this year of the Devon County Agricultural Association, which puts on the three-day event.

HRH The Princess Royal watching sheep-shearing competition (Steve Pope, MDA)
HRH The Princess Royal watching sheep-shearing competition (Steve Pope, MDA)

Princess Anne arrived at the Westpoint Arena this morning, Friday, May 16.

HRH The Princess Royal tours the cattle ring (Steve Pope, MDA)
HRH The Princess Royal tours the cattle ring (Steve Pope, MDA)

She went first to the pig-judging rings to present prizes, and then spoke with some young farmers before going on to watch sheep-shearing heats.

HRH The Princess Royal meets young handler Nancy Budge (Steve Pope, MDA)
HRH The Princess Royal meets young handler Nancy Budge (Steve Pope, MDA)

The Princess Royal later went through the cattle lines and up to the food and drink tent.

HRH The Princess Royal surveying prize-winning cheeses
HRH The Princess Royal being shown prize-winning cheeses (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)

There, she surveyed prize-winning cheeses, spoke to representatives from Exeter College and local Devon artisans.

HRH The Princess Royal speaking with Voyager Coffee
HRH The Princess Royal speaking with Voyager Coffee (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)

She also stopped in an avenue outside to have a shoe-shine.

HRH The Princess Royal having her shoe shined
HRH The Princess Royal having her shoe shined (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

The Devon County Show continues tomorrow, Saturday, May 17. You can buy tickets online or pay at the gate. Parking is free of charge.

HRH The Princess Royal viewing the horses (Steve Pope, MDA)
HRH The Princess Royal viewing the horses (Steve Pope, MDA)