HER Royal Highness Anne, Princess Royal has paid a visit to the Devon County Show.
She is president this year of the Devon County Agricultural Association, which puts on the three-day event.
Princess Anne arrived at the Westpoint Arena this morning, Friday, May 16.
She went first to the pig-judging rings to present prizes, and then spoke with some young farmers before going on to watch sheep-shearing heats.
The Princess Royal later went through the cattle lines and up to the food and drink tent.
There, she surveyed prize-winning cheeses, spoke to representatives from Exeter College and local Devon artisans.
She also stopped in an avenue outside to have a shoe-shine.
The Devon County Show continues tomorrow, Saturday, May 17. You can buy tickets online or pay at the gate. Parking is free of charge.